ALGON Leadership Tussle: Court Affirms Kolade Alabi’s Leadership

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has dismissed a case seeking a declaration that Akolade Alabi is not qualified to be the national president of the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON).

Delivering judgement, Justice Ekwo held that the claims of the applicants are matters that ALGON and its general assembly can resolve by applying the provisions of its constitution.

Justice Ekwo agreed with Alabi that the case is an internal affair of the association and the court ought not to interfere. He also described the instant case as an abuse of court process.

He also awarded a fine of N100,000 against the plaintiffs which must be paid within 30 days.

Meanwhile, the new national president has called for unity in the association.