Chess Marathon: Davido Adorns Chess Master Tunde Onakoya With 30BG Chain

In a show of solidarity, Afrobeat star David Adeleke known as Davido bestowed his signature 30BG chain on chess master Tunde Onakoya during his attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon at Times Square, New York City.

People could be heard chanting, OBO! and singing Dami Duro as Onakoya, in the video, is seen standing up to acknowledge the recording artiste.

Davido, who recently had a successful outing at the Madison Square Garden, visited Onakoya to express his support.

A social media update from Onakoya featured him adorned with the chain, captioned, “30 billion for the children as #davido places his chain around my neck. Thank you very much for stopping by after your successful outing at #TheGarden. Keep streaming. Keep sharing. Keep donating.”

30 billion for the children as @davido places his chain around my neck. 😄

Thank you very much for stopping by after your successful outing at @TheGarden. 🙏🏾 Advertisement Keep streaming. Keep sharing. Keep donating. https://t.co/hCAAlGMBJA#ChessMarathonForChange pic.twitter.com/DGT0V8D1ng — Tunde Onakoya (@Tunde_OD) April 19, 2024

Other notable Nigerians were also at Times Square to support the chess aficionado, see some posts from supporters below:

That feeling when you clock 50 hours 🎉

Tunde @Tunde_OD has 8 hours to break the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon.#Chessinslumsafrica #chessmarathon pic.twitter.com/9tvdWPo7CG — IHUOMA (@officialIhuoma) April 19, 2024

Out here to support @Tunde_OD on his way to breaking the Guiness World Record for the longest chess marathon.#chessmarathon #ChessMarathonForChange pic.twitter.com/oUMWemsoN0 — Victor Mathias (@victor_mbidi) April 19, 2024

We are all rooting for you @Tunde_OD the dreamer… go get this one .#ChessMarathon 58 hours without losing a game. pic.twitter.com/lvkCgK6ywl — UnicornChess Academy (@UnicornChessAc1) April 18, 2024

Onakoya expressed his appreciation for the global support, stating, “The love from different corners of the world is incredible, and my gratitude is beyond words.

“Let’s continue spreading the word until we hit the 58-hour and $1 million milestone for the education of children with the gift of chess.”

The chess marathon aims to raise funds for the education of African children through chess.