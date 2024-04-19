×

Chess Marathon: Davido Adorns Chess Master Tunde Onakoya With 30BG Chain

By Nebianet Usaini
Updated April 19, 2024
In a show of solidarity, Afrobeat star David Adeleke known as Davido bestowed his signature 30BG chain on chess master Tunde Onakoya during his attempt to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon at Times Square, New York City.

People could be heard chanting, OBO! and singing Dami Duro as Onakoya, in the video, is seen standing up to acknowledge the recording artiste.

Davido, who recently had a successful outing at the Madison Square Garden, visited Onakoya to express his support.

A social media update from Onakoya featured him adorned with the chain, captioned, “30 billion for the children as #davido places his chain around my neck. Thank you very much for stopping by after your successful outing at #TheGarden. Keep streaming. Keep sharing. Keep donating.”

 

 

 

Other notable Nigerians were also at Times Square to support the chess aficionado, see some posts from supporters below:

 

 

Onakoya expressed his appreciation for the global support, stating, “The love from different corners of the world is incredible, and my gratitude is beyond words.

“Let’s continue spreading the word until we hit the 58-hour and $1 million milestone for the education of children with the gift of chess.”

The chess marathon aims to raise funds for the education of African children through chess.

