Kano Pillars Given Three-Game Ultimatum To Reverse Dwindling Fortunes

In a bid to salvage the dwindling performance of Kano Pillars Football Club in the ongoing Nigeria Premier Football League season, the Kano State Government has issued a three-game ultimatum to the team’s management and technical crew.

The ultimatum, announced by the Acting Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Hon. Hamza Safiyanu Kachako, on Friday, underscores the urgency of the situation.

“The recent string of disappointing results by Kano Pillars is of grave concern to the state government,” Kachako said. “We recognize the importance of Kano Pillars to the people of Kano State, and it’s imperative that decisive action be taken to reverse the team’s fortunes.”

The ultimatum follows a series of poor performances by Kano Pillars, including a 2-1 defeat against Bendel Insurance, a 1-2 home loss to Shooting Stars, and a humiliating 5-0 thrashing by Enyimba International.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to supporting Kano Pillars, but this support must be reciprocated with improved results on the field,” the commissioner added.

The management and technical crew of Kano Pillars have been charged with the task of securing victories in the next three crucial games, starting with the match against Gombe United on Sunday, April 21, 2024, at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

“We have faith in the abilities of the team and believe they have the potential to turn things around,” Kachako said. “However, time is of the essence, and we expect to see a significant improvement in performance.”

Currently occupying the 7th position on the league table with 41 points from 30 matches, Kano Pillars were urged to capitalise on the upcoming fixtures to rejuvenate their season.

“We have provided the necessary financial support for Kano Pillars to compete effectively in their remaining matches,” he said, showcasing the government’s commitment to the advancement of sports in Kano State.

Kachako expressed gratitude to Governor Abba Yusuf for his unwavering support for Kano Pillars and called upon the loyal fans to continue rallying behind the team during this critical period.