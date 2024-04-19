LASTMA Rescues Driver, Five Others After Loaded Truck Overturns At Ojota

Officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), on Friday, rescued a driver alongside five others after a truck loaded with food items, overturned on its side while moving from the motorway inward Ojota area of Lagos.

A statement signed by the Agency’s Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, said the incident which involved a Volvo truck (unregistered), happened in the early hours of the day.

Among those involved in the accident were the truck driver and five passengers, including three women.

According to Taofiq, officials from LASTMA were able to successfully rescue the severely injured truck driver, and the five passengers from the scene of the accident.

He added that an immediate investigation revealed that the injured truck driver lost control while on top speed due to brake failure.

Zebra Bakare Akanbi, stationed at Zone 11, Ojota/Fadeyi, confirmed that the rescue operation was conducted with security personnel backup, according to LASTMA.

“Rescued injured driver and 5 others were immediately handed over to personnel of the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS) on ground for medical attention,” Akanbi stated.

Present at the scene were key members of the LASTMA rescue team, including Hakeem Adeosun, the Director of Traffic Incidents, Event Monitoring, Enforcement and Compliance.

The falling loaded truck was eventually evacuated from the accident scene by LASTMA personnel, to enable unhindered free vehicular movements inward Ojota from motorways.

General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare Oki, while sympathising with injured victims, emphasised the importance of vehicle safety, and urged all motorists, especially heavy truck drivers, to prioritise safety checks before embarking on journeys within or outside the state.