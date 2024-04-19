Okuama Killings: Military Frees Traditional Ruler Of Ewu Kingdom

Clement Ikolo Oghenerukvwe, the traditional ruler of the Ewu kingdom who surrendered himself in the course of investigations into the killings of 17 military officers in Okuoma, Delta State, has been released by the Nigerian Army.

At a brief ceremony at the Nigerian Army Headquarters in Abuja, the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, handed him over to the Senator representing Delta Central, Ede Dafinone.

General Nwachukwu explained that the Army has painstakingly reviewed every available information on the incident, and has come to the preliminary observation, that while the culpability has not conclusively established anything against the traditional ruler, there is insufficient evidence to exonerate anyone at this stage.

He added that due to the intervention of eminent personalities, and the fact that the monarch voluntarily turned himself in, he has released to Senator Dafinone on the condition that he will always assist in the ongoing investigations.

The Army, however, appealed to other suspects to make themselves available for questioning.

The monarch turned himself in hours after the Defence Headquarters declared him and seven other persons wanted over their alleged roles in the recent killing of 17 military personnel on a peace-keeping mission to Delta State in March.

Those declared wanted are Prof. Ekpekpo Arthur, Andaowei Dennis Bakriri, Akevwru Daniel Omotegbo (Aka Amagben), Akata Malawa David, Sinclear Oliki; a traditional ruler, Clement Ikolo Oghenerukeywe; Reuben Baru, and Igoli Ebi.

Recall that on March 14, 17 military personnel were gruesomely murdered in Okuama community in Ughelli South Local Government Area in Delta State.

The Commanding Officer of the 181 Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 13 soldiers of the battalion were among those killed.

The soldiers had “responded to a distress call” following trouble between the Okuama and Okoloba communities.

They were said to have been ambushed by irate youths during a communal clash over a dispute between Bomadi and Okuoma communities in the state.

The mutilated corpses of the slain soldiers were later recovered from neighbouring rivers. President Bola Tinubu was present as the 17 murdered military personnel were buried at the National Military Cemetery in Abuja on March 27.