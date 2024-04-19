Plateau Govt Condemns Fresh Killings As Students Protest Over Attack  

The Plateau State Government has condemned the attack on Chikam, a community neighbouring the Plateau State University in Bokkos Local Government Area where three persons including a student of the school were killed.

According to the Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication Musa Ashoms, the killing which prompted protests by students, was saddening.

“People just in their sleep lose their lives. So, we are using this opportunity to call on security agencies,” he said.

“They have done really well but we are urging them to redouble their steps to do more in the area of arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators of this evil because we would be going back and forth if we do not have any arrests after all these attacks.”

“So, as a government, we frown against this act, and like I said, the government and people of Plateau State are sad with this happening,” the commissioner added.

The students of Plateau State University in Bokkos went on a protest following the death of the 200-level Computer Science student of the institution who was residing in Chikam.

But it took the intervention of security operatives to stop the protest.

In the aftermath of the attack, the school’s management declared a two-day mourning and suspended all examinations scheduled for the period.