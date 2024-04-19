Police Arrest Grandmother For Locking Up Three Children In Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos State have arrested a grandmother for locking up three of her grandchildren.

The spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command Benjamin Hundeyin said the suspect’s neighbours alerted them about the development.

“All thanks to vigilant neighbours who alerted the police, these children were rescued by police officers from Ikotun Division after being locked up in a room for days by their grandmother,” he said in a post on his official X handle on Friday.

“The children are now in safe hands while their grandmother is in police custody. An investigation is ongoing. See something, say something!”

The children comprising a girl and two boys, looked malnourished from the photos he shared online.

Police Arrest Driver for Negligent Act Police operatives from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have apprehended a driver for cramming 15 children into a Volkswagen Passat car in Lagos. The vehicle was reported by concerned citizens on the Lekki–Ikoyi Link Bridge at about 8pm pic.twitter.com/PoFcWZepCh — Lagos State Police Command (@LagosPoliceNG) April 19, 2024 Advertisement

READ ALSO: Navy Arrests 14 Suspected Oil Thieves, Others In Akwa Ibom

Driver Arrest For Negligence

Meanwhile, police operatives in Lagos State also arrested a driver for cramming 15 children into a Volkswagen Passat car.

“The vehicle was reported by concerned citizens on the Lekki–Ikoyi Link Bridge at about 8 pm on Sunday,” the spokesman said in a statement on Friday.

“Upon intervention, the police noticed that the driver, who had been contracted to transport the children to a beach, had locked four of the children in the car trunk while 11 others were crammed together.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that one child had collapsed earlier in the day due to similar transportation conditions but recovered after receiving medical attention. The children have since been released to their parents unhurt. Suspects would be charged to court.”