Tinubu Appoints New Boards For SEC, NAICOM (FULL LIST)

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of new boards for the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The approvals of their appointments were contained in separate Friday statements by presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale.

According to him, the people in the SEC board are:

(1) Mr. Mairiga Aliyu Katuka — Chairman

(2) Mr. Emomotimi Agama — Director-General

(3) Frana Chukwuogor — Executive Commissioner (Legal and Enforcement)

(4) Mr. Bola Ajomale — Executive Commissioner (Operations)

(5) Mrs. Samiya Hassan Usman — Executive Commissioner (Corporate Services)

(6) Mr. Lekan Belo — Non-Executive Commissioner

(7) Mr. Kasimu Garba Kurfi — Non-Executive Commissioner

For NAICOM, membership of the board includes:

(1) Ms. Halima Kyari — Chairperson

(2) Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin — Commissioner for Insurance

(3) Mr. Olawoye Gam-Ikon — Deputy Commissioner (Technical Operations)

(4) Dr. Usman Ankara Jimada — Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Administration)

(5) Dr. Miriam Kene Kachikwu — Member

(6) Mr. Adeniyi Olusegun Fabikun — Member

(7) Mr. Umar Khalifa Mohammed — Member

Tinubu urged the new appointees to bring their “wealth of experience and competence” to better the commissions and the nation at large.