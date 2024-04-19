VIDEO: PDP ‘Loaned’ Wike To APC, He’ll Return At The Right Time,’ Says Sowunmi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Segun Sowunmi says Nyesom Wike was “loaned” to work with the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government.

Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), fell out with the PDP hierarchy in the lead-up to the 2023 election. He worked for the APC, ensuring the ruling party won Rivers State in the presidential poll.

While many have questioned Wike’s membership in the PDP, Sowunmi believes the former Rivers State governor will return to the main opposition party at the right time.

He spoke on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s current affairs show Politics Today.

Watch his interview below: