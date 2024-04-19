Why Yoruba Nation Agitators’ Buildings Were Demolished – Oyo Govt

The Oyo State Government says the demolition of buildings allegedly belonging to Yoruba Nation agitators was based on a court order.

This is according to the Oyo State Commissioner for Lands, Housing, Survey, and Urban Development, William Akin-Funmilayo, who spoke at the sites of the demolished buildings located separately at Shagari area, Toye Oyesola Street, Boluwaji and at Zone 4, Irorun Oluwa Community, Fatusi Ayegun road, Odo Dudu area, both in Oluyole Local Government Area, Ibadan.

He advised residents of the state to always report any strange, suspicious, or threatening activity in their vicinity to the appropriate authorities immediately after they notice such.

This move came a day after 29 suspects were arraigned in court by the police for treasonable felony and other offenses.

The state government had on April 16, 2024 demolished the buildings being used by the agitators of the Yoruba Nation who invaded the State Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan on Saturday, April 7, 2024, following a court order.

According to the Oyo State Police Command, after a series of investigations got a search warrant to examine the content of these buildings.

The search revealed many incriminating items belonging to the splinter group that described themselves as Yoruba nation agitators.

A day after the search, the Oyo state government got a court order for the demolition of the buildings that were described as the hideout for the invaders.

Members of the landlord association in one of the affected areas said they alerted the police through the toll-free 615 for distress calls when they noticed strange movement in the said building. They asked the government to ensure total demolition of the house to disallow miscreants from turning it into a hideout.

In the same vein, the state government has also demolished a facility being used by suspected illegal miners to process and package lithium out of the state.

Located at Idi Ayunre, Oluyole Local Government Area of the state, the facility was demolished after obtaining a court order for that purpose.

Governor Makinde had, on February 28, 2024, ordered the closure of the facility, which was originally meant for recycling batteries and tyres.