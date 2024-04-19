Yahaya Bello: EFCC Didn’t Breach Kogi State High Court Order – Falana

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has faulted former Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello’s claim that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disobeyed the orders of the Kogi State High Court by seeking to arrest and arraign him before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

In a statement released by Falana on Friday, he opined that the EFCC had diligently complied with the order of the Kogi State High Court by filing charges of money laundering of over N80bn against Bello.

He added that the order made by the Federal High Court for the arrest of Bello for his arraignment, is equally in line with the order of the Kogi State High Court.

He said, “From the foregoing, it is indubitably clear that the Kogi State High Court granted an order to enforce the fundamental rights of Mr. Yahaya Bello to personal liberty and freedom of movement. The order was made ” *without prejudice to the power of the said Federal High Court, to make any Order as it may deem just in the determination of the rights of the Applicant and the Respondent as may be submitted to her for consideration and determination.

“The Kogi State High Court specifically directed the EFCC to bring before the said Federal High Court, or any such appropriate Court, such criminal Charge, allegation or complaint in respect of whereof the Applicant is reasonably believed by the Respondent to have committed any offence.

“Therefore, by filing charges of money laundering of over N80 billion against Mr. Yahaya Bello at the Federal High Court the EFCC has diligently complied with the order of the Kogi State High Court. In the same vein, the order made by the Federal High Court for the arrest of Mr. Yahaya Bello for the purpose of his arraignment is equally in line with the order of the Kogi State High Court.”

Falana’s clarification comes on the heels of a recent attempt by the EFCC to arrest Bello over an alleged N80.2bn fraud.

The embattled former governor has been put on the watch list of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), as all police officers attached to him, have equally been withdrawn by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.