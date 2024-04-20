Alleged Obstruction: Police Detain Yahaya Bello’s Security Aides

The police have detained a female police officer who was the aide-de-camp to the embattled former Kogi State Governor, Mr Yahaya Bello, over allegations of being part of the security aides that obstructed the arrest of the former governor in Abuja.

The ADC was arrested alongside other police officers attached to Mr Bello. They are being detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department in Abuja.

Sources within the Police say their arrests and detention followed an order by the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, directing their immediate withdrawal from the former governor.

The source who spoke to our correspondent on the condition of anonymity explained that the officers were arrested on the suspicion that they deliberately aided and abetted Bello’s escape from operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, who had gone to effect his arrest at his Abuja home on Wednesday.

The Inspector-General of Police had on Thursday ordered the withdrawal of all police officers attached to Mr Bello.

The Nigeria Immigration Service has also placed Mr Bello on its watchlist for conspiracy, breach of trust, and money laundering.

The Assistant Comptroller General of Immigrations signed the document and copied the Nigeria Customs Service, the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the Department of State Services, and the Director of the National Internet Agency.