‘We Have Done It’: Chess Master Tunde Onakoya Breaks World Record, Targets 60 Hours

Nigerian chess master Tunde Onakoya has surpassed the previous 56-hour chess marathon record and is now aiming for a 60-hour milestone.

Onakoya announced the achievement on his social media, expressing his determination to reach the 60-hour mark to support the education of African children.

“We have done it,” read a post on his X handle.

“We’re pushing to 60 hours guys. We’re not stopping yet. Let’s keep going.

“We have a fundraising goal to meet for the education of African children around the world. This is our why – the reason we are doing this.

“Let’s demonstrate to the world the incredible power of love. Together, we can make this happen.

Onakoya’s effort not only sets a new Guinness World Record but also serves as a $1m fundraising campaign for his non-profit organisation Chess in Slums Africa.

The initiative aims to distribute one million chess sets to impoverished communities, in partnership with the US non-profit ‘The Gift of Chess’.

The funds are intended to support chess education and enrich the lives of millions of children facing poverty.

“This initiative will help us distribute one million chess sets to underserved communities by 2030,” Onakoya said, reflecting on his dual role as a board member of the US non-profit ‘The Gift of Chess’.

The marathon, which took place at New York’s Times Square, saw Onakoya break the record previously held by Norwegian players Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad in 2018.

The event is being broadcast live on Twitch, engaging viewers from Nigeria and beyond.

As he continues his chess marathon, Onakoya receives overwhelming support from New York’s Nigerian community and international well-wishers, including Afrobeats sensation Davido who adorned him with a 30BG chain.

Many of those present have helped to energise him with music and traditional Nigerian dishes like jollof rice.

Various notable figures have expressed their support for Onakoya’s endeavour. Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima, praised Onakoya on the social media platform X by saying, “Mr. Onakoya represents excellence and resilience that distinguishes Nigerians both locally and internationally… Go, make history, and make our name shine.” Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, also added, “Lagos is supporting you. Your attempt is a strong testimony to how greatness can come from anywhere.”

Record Holders

In a recent statement by the Chess in Slums Africa Foundation, Onakoya announced that he would participate in a record attempt with his US counterpart, Shawn Martinez. The challenge requires a team of two players, and both Onakoya (NG) and Shawn Martinez (US) hold the title of National Masters.

The statement further explained that Shawn Martinez, a US National Master, a renowned New York City chess legend, and chess coach, will be Tunde Onakoya’s opponent in the challenge. Both players are expected to hold the title of the record attempt, which is the longest time to play chess continuously.

“This record is for the longest time to continuously play chess. This record is to be mentioned in hours, minutes, and seconds. This record is to be attempted by a team of two players,” it added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Not Having Access

“We knew the pain of hunger. We knew the pain of not having access and that is the real tragedy of poverty. It’s not just not having money, you’re not having access; you’re completely removed from systems—you know, education, the rule of law, everything. I guess that helped, really. I instilled this empathy for people who have gone through the same things that I did right to just understand their plight through a much different lens, right?” Onakoya said in an interview with Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

“A lot of that is deeply rooted in empathy and compassion, and that is why I think I have the capacity to do what I do and to do it so passionately without giving up even when it becomes hard. I know that I want to be who I needed to be when I was young to someone else. I think that is where it (the passion) really does stem from.”