Photos from Saturday’s Nwonyo Fishing Festival in Taraba State showcase the event’s rich cultural heritage.

The festival in Ibi town, a significant fixture on Taraba State’s tourism calendar, featured captivating cultural performances that drew spectators.

Among the highlights were canoe races, calabash swimming, and various traditional fishing demonstrations.

Our correspondent, Sodiq Adelakun, was there to capture the mood and vibrance of the festival.