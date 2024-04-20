Governor Oborevwori Visits Okuama, Assures Residents Of Safe Return

Weeks after 17 military personnel were killed in an attack in Okuama, Delta State, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has visited the community, promising the safe return of the indigenes who fled the community after the act.

The governor, accompanied by some government officials, reiterated that innocent citizens would not be made to suffer for what they know nothing about.

The Commanding Officer of 181 Army Amphibious Battalion, two majors, one captain, and 13 soldiers were ambushed and killed in March, an attack which drew widespread outrage and condemnation.

It led to a manhunt that stretched from Delta State to Bayelsa with several people declared wanted by the military.

Okuama where the murders took place has been inaccessible for weeks as the military and security operatives worked to fish out those behind the act.

The military officials killed were posthumously awarded national honours and buried in the nation’s capital Abuja at a ceremony attended by President Bola Tinubu, the service chiefs, and top federal government officials and governors.

More to follow…