Ododo Hails Conduct Of Ondo APC Gov Primary

The Chairman of the Ondo All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship Primary Election Committee Governor Usman Ododo has hailed the conduct of the exercise.

He described it as transparent and lauded stakeholders and members of the party in Ondo State for their “orderly conduct and massive turnout during the direct primary election in the state”.

“I have received reports from our committee members and security agencies as well as NGOs monitoring the election including video footage and I can say that the process has been transparent and we are going to produce a candidate that will unify the APC ahead of the November 2024 governorship election in the state,” his media aide Ismaila Isah quoted him as saying in a statement on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Oke, Edema, Others Condemn Conduct Of Ondo APC Primary, Demand Fresh Excercise

Some aspirants complained about the late arrival of materials in some areas, Ododo said the development did not affect the conduct of the election.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW