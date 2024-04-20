VIDEO: Soludo Unhappy Over Flouting Of Anambra Burial Law In Ezeife’s Funeral

The governor of Anambra State Chukwuma Soludo is unhappy over the flouting of the state’s burial law during the funeral service of a former governor of the state Chukwuemeka Ezeife.

Ezeife was buried in Awka on Saturday after a funeral service attended by Soludo and other dignitaries.

But speaking at the funeral service, Soludo frowned at the flouting of the state’s burial law enacted in 2019 which bans the erection of billboards, posters, or banners of deceased people.

“And I will not leave here without mentioning this: when I stepped in, I saw brochure being distributed. I don’t know who printed it, but that is the low point of the event because that’s a breach of the law.

“And I know the Okwadike [Ezeife] that we have come to celebrate would not have permitted it if his opinion was sought. Brochure, all this funfare, all these things that make burials and so on very expensive, the Anambra Burials Law that was passed three years before I became governor [forbids it]. I didn’t pass it. It’s been there. It is the law,” he said.

