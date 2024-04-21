Diplomat Vows To Stand Against Maduro In Venezuela Election

A little-known Venezuelan diplomat vowed Sunday to represent “those who want a change” as he agreed to challenge President Nicolas Maduro in July’s election.

Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia issued the first public message of his campaign a day after he was endorsed by opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who is popular but banned from running by courts loyal to Maduro.

“I accept the immense honor and responsibility of being the candidate of all those who want a change through electoral means. A hug to the people of Venezuela,” wrote Gonzalez Urrutia on social media.

“Soon I will be addressing all Venezuelans who bet on the recovery of the country,” he said.

Gonzalez Urrutia, a 74-year-old political analyst who formerly was Venezuela’s ambassador to Argentina and Algeria, will serve as a placeholder for Machado, whose endorsement of him on Saturday was critical.

Machado is Venezuela’s most popular opposition figure, and won 90 percent of the votes in primary elections held in October.

But she has been banned from public office for 15 years by courts loyal to the Maduro government. They accuse her of corruption in what she says are bogus charges.

Machado tried to register a proxy, planning to keep fighting from the sidelines and eventually step in and run at the last minute, but electoral authorities blocked that candidate as well.

Gonzalez Urrutia was chosen unanimously by an opposition coalition on Friday.

“We are united and strong,” Machado said in a video posted on social media as she gave her own endorsement on Saturday. “We have a candidate who has been supported by everyone.”

Maduro is seeking a third consecutive term in office. If he succeeds, he will be in power for nearly two decades.

Many countries, including the United States, refused to accept the results of Maduro’s 2018 victory, alleging fraud and a lack of transparency. That vote was boycotted by the opposition.

The United Nations estimates that almost eight million Venezuelans have fled their country since 2014 — the year after Maduro took office.

The past decade has seen a severe economic crisis marked by runaway inflation and food and medicine shortages, plunging the population into misery.

