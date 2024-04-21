Don’t Accept Luggage Without Knowing Its Content, NDLEA Warns Travellers

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has warned travellers against accepting to take along luggage from anyone while travelling without knowing its content.

The agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, passed the warning via his X handle on Sunday.

He disclosed that two students, including a PhD student, ran into trouble when bottles of codeine syrup were discovered in the luggage they were carrying for a female friend studying abroad.

He wrote: “A PhD student and another student studying abroad got into custody because bottles of codeine syrup were found in the luggage they picked for their female friend abroad.

“They’d have been jail if @ndlea_nigeria had not worked hard to ensure the owner was put on the next flight home.

“Reason why we warn you not to take any luggage you don’t know its content from anyone.

He also shared a video showing how bags of opioids were concealed among spare parts coming from Onitsha heading to Mubi in Adamawa.