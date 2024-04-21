Female Aspirant Seeks Cancellation Of Ondo APC Primary, Threatens Court Action

Folakemi Omogoroye, a female aspirant in Saturday’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has called for the immediate cancellation of the poll.

In a statement on Sunday, Omogoroye claimed the primary failed to take place as anticipated, though the Chairman of the committee for the poll, Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State said the primary took place in the 203 wards in the state, with that of 13 wards in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state held on Sunday.

However, one of the 16 aspirants jostling for the APC ticket for the November 16, 2024 governorship election in the state said “there was no election anywhere,” decrying what she described as a “complete rape on democracy.”

Omogoroye lamented the absence of election officials and voting materials at voting centres, saying her supporters were unable to exercise their right to vote.

She called upon the party’s leader, President Bola Tinubu, to intervene and annul the purported election.

She threatened legal action if her demand for a fresh and transparent election is not met.

“I am not going to accept it, and now, I am calling for cancellation and if this is not done, maybe we’ll meet in the court,” she added.

Olugbenga Edema, Olushola Oke, and Adewale Akinterinwa have also condemned the conduct of the exercise and called for a cancellation.

Meanwhile, protest broke out in Akure, the Ondo State capital on Sunday, as some party members demand the annulment of the exercise and the removal of Ododo as the committee’s chair.

Ododo is expected to announce the winner of the exercise any moment from now.