Kwara Warns Residents Against Patronising Unauthorized Meat Selling Points

Kwara State government has warned members of the public against patronising illegal meat selling points disposing meat at cheaper rates.

This is coming on the heel of the alleged mysterious death and slaughtering of about 30 cows at a location called Atere Road near the College of Arabic and Islamic Studies (CAILS) area, Ilorin by some people.

It was gathered that a group called Kwara Monitoring Group (KMG) had released a statement saying that over 33 cows were slaughtered and distributed to butchers to be sold after they were suspectedly poisoned and died.

The group said that the incident happened along Atere Road (that leads to Al-Hikma campus) right Inside College of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Ilorin.

The group, which called the attention of Commissioner of Environment, Health and the Kwara state Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA) for an immediate action, said that such step would prevent the poisoned and dead cows being sold out to unsuspecting public.

Speaking on behalf of the State Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs. Oloruntoyosi Thomas, who spoke through the Director, Veterinary Services, Dr. Abdullateef Olugbon, said the Ministry had commenced raid of illegal vet and meat premises in the state to ensure the safety of the people.

Dr. Olugbon stated that the government is poised to ensuring safety of the people especially in ensuring that the meat they consumed are safe for human consumption.

He warned Veterinary centres and meat selling points to adhere strictly to proper hygiene.

The director urged members of the public to report any illegal selling points or hawkers selling such meat to the appropriate quarters for necessary sanctions and safety of the people.