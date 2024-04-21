Police Officer In Custody For Killing Aba Businessman At Checkpoint

The Abia State Police Command says the corporal who shot and killed an Aba businessman has been placed under arrest.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Moureen Chinaka, in a statement, revealed this and said that the murderous police officer will shortly face appropriate disciplinary measures.

She expressed her sympathy to the victim’s family and gave them her word that they would be included in any future inquiries into the situation.

On Wednesday, while driving home along Aba-Owerri Road, the victim, Mr. Emmanuel Okocha, of Abiriba in Ohafia Local Government Area, was reportedly approached by police at a checkpoint and asked for money, to which he allegedly rejected.

He suffered fatal injuries after the trigger-happy police officer shot him during the ensuing altercation.

He reportedly died Friday night after being taken to a hospital in the commercial metropolis, where attempts to save his life were unsuccessful.