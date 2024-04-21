Two Officers, Four Soldiers Killed In Niger Terrorist Ambush

The Nigerian Army Headquarters has confirmed that two officers and four soldiers were killed by terrorists in an ambush in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Manor General Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement on Sunday that the troops were ambushed while on a fighting patrol to Karaga Village in the Shiroro Local Government Area.

According to the statement, the troops from the 1 Division of the Nigerian Army were ambushed by terrorists on Friday April, 19th, 2024, during which they fought gallantly and eliminated several of the terrorists as well as captured some of their equipment.

Following the setback, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division and Commander Operation Whirl Punch, Maj Gen Landers Saraso, has on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff sympathised with the families of the deceased personnel and promised them that the unfortunate setback will be avenged by the troops.

The GOC said the troops are currently trailing some of the terrorists who fled after the encounter and, therefore, urged the good people of Niger State to go about their legitimate and lawful activities, reassureing them that the Nigerian Army and other security agencies will ensure their protection at all times.

In line with customs and traditions, the Nigerian Army authority has contacted the Next of Kins of the fallen heroes, while burial has been conducted for the Muslim personnel among the fallen heroes with the consent and approval of their family members.

The statement said that the Chief of Army Staff was represented at the burial which took place at Minna Military Cantonment Cemetery by the Commander Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Maj Gen Kelvin Aligbe.

The Niger State Deputy Governor, representative of the COAS, GOC and other senior officers also visited the two wounded soldiers receiving medical attention at the Military Hospital and subsequently paid condolence visit to the families of the deceased.