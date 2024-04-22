60 Arrested Over Greek Police Officer’s Sport Riot Death

Greek police on Monday made 60 arrests over hooligan violence that killed a riot officer during a volleyball game in December, the country’s police chief said.

“Our commitment to combating sports violence is absolute,” Dimitris Mallios said in a statement on the operation.

Yiorgos Lyggeridis, 31, was fatally injured by a marine flare fired outside a sports hall during a December 2023 Olympiacos-Panathinaikos volleyball match near Piraeus. The riot police officer died later in hospital and stadia across the country were closed for several weeks after the death.

Mallios said a four-month police investigation had found links between hooligans and organised crime.

Over 150 people are suspected of involvement, Mallios said.

Sport in Greece has been repeatedly marred in recent years by deaths and violent incidents at sports events.

In August, a 29-year-old AEK Athens football fan died after being stabbed during clashes between Athens and Dinamo Zagreb supporters on the eve of a Champions League qualifying match.

AFP