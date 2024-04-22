Abuja Chinese Supermarket Owner Has Fled, Say Workers 

The facilities workers at an Abuja-based Chinese supermarket situated at the China General Chamber of Commerce said the owner of the supermarket has fled the premises.

The workers — mostly Nigerians — stated this on Monday when the officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer and Protection Commission (FCCPC) stormed the supermarket.

The workers said that the owner of the supermarket, a Chinese lady, Cindy Liu Bei, fled on Monday morning at 8:26am with her family as confirmed on the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera.

The FCCPC officials subsequently shut the supermarket.

Earlier on Sunday, Nigerians had expressed outrage over a discriminatory policy implemented by the Chinese Supermarket which restricted entry exclusively to its citizens and barred Nigerians.

The facility manager of the complex Shaibu Sanusi confirmed that Nigerians from outside the complex do not shop but Nigerians within can access it.

While the supermarket remains shut, the consumer protection agency seems to believe that some people are hiding inside in a bid to avoid confrontation with the agency.