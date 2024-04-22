Army Dismisses Two Personnel Over Alleged Theft At Dangote Refinery

The Nigerian Army has dismissed two of its personnel with immediate effect for an alleged role in a reported theft at the Dangote refinery in Lagos.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement on Monday, saying the soldiers identified as Corporal Innocent Joseph and Lance Corporal Jacob Gani, had been handed over to the police for further invesigation.

”As a demonstration of NA’s zero-tolerance for misconduct and criminality within its ranks, the two soldiers have been dismissed from the NA with immediate effect and handed over to relevant authorities for further prosecution.”

According to the Major general,”the two soldiers were found to have abandoned their duty post and to be in unauthorized possession of the materials. Subsequently, they were both charged for Failure to Perform Military Duties punishable under section 57, sub section (1) and Other Civil Offences punishable under section 114, sub section (1) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20, the Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.”

”They were summarily tried. During the trial, the evidence against them was presented and they were given the opportunity to present their cases and defend themselves, but were however found guilty of the charges levelled against them in accordance with military laws.”

Nwachukwu alos stated This decisive action underscores the NA’s resoluteness in maintaining its institutional integrity and reputation. The NA reassures the general public of its dedication to upholding integrity, discipline and accountability at all levels.”

”We remain resolute in our duty to protect and serve the nation with honor and dignity.”