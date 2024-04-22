Avoid Excessive Sun Exposure, Maintain Healthy Weight – Optometrist Advises

An optometrist in Katsina State, Dr Chidinma Ogu, has advised residents to avoid excessive sun exposure and any other heat conditions that can negatively affect their eyes, and other body parts.

Dr Ogu therefore, charged people to maintain a healthy weight by getting regular exercise, eating healthy meals characterised by a balanced diet, and all the required nutrients.

During a visit to the famous Katsina Eye Centre located at Tshuwar Kasuwa Quarters in Katsina City on Friday, Channels Television observed that dizziness of the eyes, and blurry and itchy eyes have become common among residents due to harsh weather conditions.

However, Dr Ogu restated that the eye is a sensitive part of the body that requires extra care.

“As humans, there are ways to care for our eyes by ensuring we eat healthy meals. Make sure you get a balanced diet and all the nutrients required. We don’t need to buy expensive supermarket foods to get the nutrients but even the local foods in the market you can get, for you to get your body and eyes to function properly.

“In this hospital, people from neighbouring states including the Niger Republic do come to access care due to the cheaper rate we offer”, she noted.

In an exclusive interview, Jamilu Maharazu who has been living with glaucoma for six years now, called on residents to take Glaucoma very seriously because according to him, Glaucoma is the most dangerous eye problem that unfortunately leads to blindness.

Maharazu who is also a father of two children and a graduate of BA Hausa from the Umaru Musa Yar’adua University, Katsina, further called on the government not to relent in assisting people living with blindness or any other form of disability.

“I got this eye condition after I got married. I made several attempts to restore my sight but, couldn’t succeed.

“My advice to people is that, whenever you feel pain in one side of your eyes, quickly visit the hospital and heed the doctor’s advice, especially if it has to do with Glaucoma.

“Doctors told us that, Glaucoma can be treated once it is detected early. According to doctors, glaucoma is an eye condition that affects adults. The doctors said Glaucoma can either be inherited or can be caused by using dirty or polluted water,” Maharazu explained.