FCCPC Shuts Chinese Supermarket Over Claims Of Discrimination Against Nigerians

Officials of the Federal Competition and Consumer and Protection Commission (FCCPC) has sealed up an Abuja-based Chinese supermarket situated at the China General Chamber of Commerce.

The FCCPC officials shut the supermarket when they stormed the premises on Monday. The commission’s officials sealed up the place after interrogating Nigerian workers at the supermarket.

Earlier on Sunday, Nigerians had expressed outrage over a discriminatory policy implemented by the Chinese Supermarket which restricted entry exclusively to its citizens and barred Nigerians.

The facility manager of the complex Shaibu Sanusi confirmed that Nigerians from outside the complex do not shop but Nigerians within can access it.

While the supermarket remains shut, the consumer protection agency seems to believe that some people are hiding inside in a bid to avoid confrontation with the agency.