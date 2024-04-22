Kano Judge Reverses Self, Vacates Order Suspending Ganduje

A Kano State High Court presided over by Justice Usman Na’Abba has vacated the order suspending ex-Kano governor Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Na’Abba vacated his earlier order upon reading a Motion Ex-Parte together with an affidavit and a written address dated the 22nd day of April, 2024 sworn to by one Glory Adah, a litigation secretary in the law firm of lawyers to Ganduje.

The judge reversed itself by granting an interim injunction staying the order earlier slammed on the APC national chairman.

The interim injunction order was for stay of the execution of the order of interim injunction contained in the ruling of the court delivered on the 17th April, 2024 directing parties to maintain status quo ante as at the 15th day of April, 2024 in relation to the suspension of the APC national chair by the Ganduje Ward Executive Committee pending the hearing and determination of matter.

One Haladu Gwanjo and Laminu Barguma, who claimed to be the Chairman and Secretary of the APC Ganduje Ward in the Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of the state had secured an order suspending Ganduje as the National Chairman of the party.

The Judge, however, adjourned hearing of the substantive case to the 30th of April, 2024.