Trump In NY Court For Opening Statements At Criminal Trial

Former US President Donald Trump arrived in court Monday for opening statements in his criminal trial and condemned the high-stakes case as a “witch hunt” designed to derail his White House bid.

“It’s a very, very sad day in America,” the 77-year-old Republican presidential candidate told reporters before entering the Manhattan courtroom.

“I’m here instead of being able to be in Pennsylvania, in Georgia, and lots of other places campaigning,” he said. “This is a witch hunt and it’s a shame and it comes out of Washington.”

Trump is the first former president to face criminal charges and the case poses substantial risks to him less than seven months before his election rematch with President Joe Biden.

Prosecution witnesses are expected to include adult film actress Stormy Daniels — who says she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006, a claim he denies — and Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen.

The identities of the jury’s five women and seven men are being kept secret for their own protection.

Security was tight Monday after a man set himself on fire last week outside the courthouse in an unrelated but gruesome incident.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of a scheme to pay $130,000 in “hush money” to Daniels to ensure an account of their alleged tryst did not get out ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The alleged crime is less significant than the indictments stemming from Trump’s attack on the 2020 election — which the Republican lost to Democrat Biden — and his hoarding of secret documents.

Trump could face jail time in the current case, although a fine or probation is more likely, analysts say.

– Campaign Trail –

The trial in a dingy courtroom will keep Trump off the campaign trail for four days a week over a possibly six-to-eight-week period, while Biden hammers him from the White House and around the country.

But Trump has tried to used the heavy media attention to fire up his support base by giving regular statements outside the courtroom.

Monday is expected to see each camp to lay out their case to jurors and mount preemptive attacks on the opposing side’s witnesses.

“This is going to be the beginning of probably the most sensational trial in American history,” former prosecutor Bennett Gershman, now a lecturer at Pace University, told AFP.

“Every day we’re going to be hearing testimony that’s going to be damaging to Mr Trump.”

Trump has railed against the case, particularly what he calls the “very unfair” partial gag order imposed by Judge Juan Merchan to prevent him from using his media presence to attack witnesses, prosecutors and relatives of court staff.

A hearing will be held Tuesday at which Merchan will decide if Trump is already in contempt of court due to his outbursts during jury selection.

The judge chastised Trump for apparently muttering and gesturing within earshot of prospective jurors last week.

“I will not have any jurors intimidated in this courtroom,” he said.

The Republican’s three other criminal cases have been repeatedly delayed due to his successful strategy of challenging every step.

However, Merchan has run the New York fraud trial on a tight schedule.

Potential jurors were grilled last week by prosecutors and defense attorneys about their media habits, political donations, education and whether they have attended pro- or anti-Trump rallies.

Many potential panelists were excused after saying they could not be impartial, before lawyers and the judge whittled down the group to 12 jurors with six alternates.

A unanimous verdict will be required to convict Trump, who has been ordered to attend each day of the trial.

