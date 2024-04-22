VIDEO: Seeking Appointment Not My Motivation For Supporting Tinubu — Bwala

A lawyer and member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Daniel Bwala insists his motivation for backing the Bola Tinubu administration is not a move to bag an appointment.

Bwala recently declared his support for Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a move that triggered backlash from Nigerians especially on social media.

But the PDP member who was featured on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday said his support of the Tinubu government is not a means to canvass for appointment from the administration.

Watch the interview below…