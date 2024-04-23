Alleged Fraud: Again, Yahaya Bello Absent As Court Begins Arraignment

The immediate past governor of Kogi state Yahaya Bello is absent from court for his arraignment on a 19-count charge of alleged money laundering to the tune of N84 billion.

The security at the Federal High Court in Abuja is watertight and manned by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

At the beginning of proceedings, Bello was noted as absent before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Justice Nwite had on 18th April adjourned for ruling on substituted service of the charge on the former governor, who the EFCC alleges is evading service