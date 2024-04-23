Food Security: Bayelsa Govt Approves Farming Days For Civil Servants

The Bayelsa State Civil Service Commission has approved a two-day weekly farming period for workers, reducing the number of workdays to three.

It directed that the remaining two working days should be used for farming to promote food security in the state.

This is according to a circular signed by the Bayelsa State Head of Service Biobelemoye Charles-Onyeama.

However, the development that followed Governor Douye Diri’s approval only affects civil servants from Grade level 14 and below.

Teachers, medical personnel, and other staff on essential services are excluded from the directive.

The move is expected to become effective from the 29th of April, 2024, and will be for six months.