Health Ministry In Hamas-Run Gaza Says War Death Toll At 34,183

The tally includes at least 32 deaths in the past 24 hours.

By Opeoluwani Akintayo
Updated April 23, 2024
A picture taken from Rafah shows smoke billowing over Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip during Israeli bombardment, as the war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas enters its 100th day on January 14, 2024 (Photo by AFP)

 

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said at least 34,183 people have been killed in the territory as the war between Israel and Hamas-led Palestinian militants marked its 200th day on Tuesday.

The tally includes at least 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,143 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.

