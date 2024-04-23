Health Ministry In Hamas-Run Gaza Says War Death Toll At 34,183

The tally includes at least 32 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,143 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
