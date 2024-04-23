INEC Announces Final List Of Candidates For Edo State Governorship Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the final list of candidates for the Edo State Governorship election.

In a release by INEC’s National Commissioner & Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, on Monday, he said that overall, 17 political parties are fielding candidates for the election.

Giving a breakdown of the numbers, INEC said 16 are male and one is female.

The development follows the publication of the personal particulars of the candidates and their running mates in the commission and local government offices in the state.

“In line with the provision of Section 33 of the Electoral Act 2022, some political parties conducted fresh primaries to replace their earlier nominated candidates by the deadline of 15th April 2024. The Action Alliance (AA) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) replaced their Governorship candidates and their running mates. In addition, the African Action Congress (AAC), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Boot Party (BP) and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) replaced the running mates of their candidates only.

“Overall, seventeen (17) political parties are fielding candidates in the election. Sixteen (16) are male while one (1) is female. The final list, which also gives the breakdown of the candidates by age, academic qualifications and disability, has been published at our office in Edo State and also uploaded to our website and social media platforms for public information,” the statement read in part.

With the publication of the final list of candidates, INEC said the next activity is the electioneering campaign, as provided by Section 94(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which said: “Campaign by Political Parties in public shall commence not earlier than 150 days before polling day and end 24 hours before that day”.

INEC said political parties are now permitted to start campaigning in public on April 24th, 2024, and end at midnight on September 19th, 2024, as indicated in items 8 and 12 of the timetable and schedule of activities for the election.

The commission reminded the candidates, agents and their supporters, to respect the provisions of the law and the commission’s guidelines governing such activities.

It said, “ For emphasis, parties shall conduct their campaigns with civility and decorum devoid of inciting language, violence, voter inducement and other infractions mentioned in Sections 92 – 97 of the Electoral Act 2022”.

The Edo State Governorship Election is scheduled to be held on Saturday, September 21, 2024.