Jonathan Stresses Need For State Police To Tackle Insecurity 

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has attributed the steady progress recorded by successive governments in Akwa Ibom State to the prevailing peace and security in the state over the years.

The former President made the remark on Tuesday while answering questions from reporters on the sidelines of his visit to Governor Umo Eno at the Government House in Uyo, the state capital.

Jonathan was in Akwa Ibom as the head of a business delegation to consult with Governor Eno on the possible establishment of an oil and gas hub for domestic use and for the power sector.

Jonathan describes Akwa Ibom as promising because of the environment around the coastal areas and the Commitment of the government to peace and security.

He stresses the need for the federal government to give serious thought to the establishment of state police to curb the spate of kidnapping, banditry and other forms of criminality in the country.

The ex-President is scheduled to inaugurate a flood mitigation project in Uyo on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.