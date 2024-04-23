Kogi Assembly Demands Delisting Of Yahaya Bello From EFCC Wanted List

The Kogi State House of Assembly has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to vacate the ‘wanted’ tag that it placed on the name and person of the immediate past Governor of the state, Yahaya Bello.

This formed part of the resolutions of the House during plenary on Tuesday.

This was after a member representing Ajaokuta State Constituency in the House, Jibrin Abu, presented a matter of urgent public importance on the floor of the House.

In his motion, titled, ‘A call to end all false, frivolous, fictitious, and far from the truth smear campaign against the former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello,” the lawmaker alleged that the anti-graft agency has been witch-hunting Bello.

“Kogi State, by allocation standard, is not rich so much so that N80.4b will be missing that the State will not be shaken to its foundation. This claim by the EFCC should be sanctioned and taken as laughable. Innocent Nigerians and Kogi State citizens that bought into the lies should by their personal volition withdraw their support,” he stated.

On his part, former Deputy Speaker of the House, Enema Paul, urged the anti-graft agency to respect the rule of law.

In his ruling, the Speaker of the House, Aliyu Yusuf, admonished the anti-graft agency not to act contrary to the law of the country.

“This House is not against the EFCC doing their job but they should do it within the ambit of the law and not in a Gestapo way.

“The country belongs to all of us, so we must respect the law and work with it,” he stated.