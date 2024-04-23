LAUTECH Students Block Roads, Protest Colleague’s Killing

Some students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, on Tuesday afternoon, barricaded some major roads within the town in protest of the alleged killing of one of their colleagues.

One student was feared killed in a fight that broke out among students of the school at a nightclub in Ogbomoso, on Monday night.

The development was owing to a misunderstanding which led to a fight between two groups of students at a popular joint in the town.

They were celebrating the institution’s convocation ceremony when the fight broke out.

A spokesman for LAUTECH, Lekan Fadeyi, in a conversation with Channels Television, said the unfortunate incident did not happen on campus as it took place around midnight at a hotel situated at Under G area of Ogbomosho.

Fadeyi said the campus has been calm as the convocation ceremony of the institution has been on since Monday and it went peacefully.

Meanwhile, police spokesman in the state, Adewale Osifeso, said investigations into what transpired have commenced. He said details would be provided soon.

While it is unclear what led to the student’s death, the deceased body has been kept at the Ogbomosho Police Area Command.