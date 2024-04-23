One Feared Killed, Others Injured In LAUTECH Students’ Clash

One person has been feared killed in a fight that broke out among students of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) at a nightclub in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, on Monday night.

The development was owing to a misunderstanding which led to a fight between two groups of students at a popular joint in the town.

They were celebrating the institution’s convocation ceremony when the fight broke out.

The owner of the club had invited the police when the fight escalated to put the situation under control. Unfortunately, one life was feared lost while others sustained injuries when the clash turned bloody, according to eyewitnesses.

While it is unclear what led to the student’s death, the deceased body has been kept at the Ogbomosho Police Area Command.

Police and LAUTECH authorities are yet to comment on the matter as of the time of this report.