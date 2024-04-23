Youths Protest EFCC’s Planned Arrest Of Yahaya Bello

Some youths in Kogi State have protested the planned arrest of former Governor Yahaya Bello by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The anti-graft commission is prosecuting the former Kogi governor over alleged 80.2 billion naira fraud.

The youths, under the auspices of the Coalition of Civil Society for Democracy, and Africa Youths Coalition for Justice, gathered in their scores, and barricaded the Lokoja-Abuja Road which caused gridlock on the federal highway.

They were seen carrying banners with various inscriptions, “President Tinubu, call EFCC to order”, “EFCC stop witch hunting”, “Yahaya Bello remains a responsible citizen”, among others.

Addressing journalists in Lokoja, the Convener of the coalition, Richard Otitoleke, said the groups were on ground in defence of the rule of law and democratic governance.

He called for caution and adherence to the rule of law in Bello’s trial.

The youth leader described the rule of law as the hallmarks of a democratic society, stressing that there is a court order, an interim restraining order of the court of competent jurisdiction that clearly stated that the former governor should not be invited, arrested or prosecuted pending the determination of the issue before concerning his human rights.

He called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to, as a matter of urgency, examine the activities of the EFCC to ensure that their operations are professional in accordance to the extant law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Oluwa-Kayode Emmanuel, a member of the protesting groups, accused the EFCC of engaging in media trial of the former governor.