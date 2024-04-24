Army Dismisses Two Soldiers Over Theft At Dangote Refinery In Lagos

The Nigerian Army (NA) has taken decisive action following an investigation into an alleged theft incident at the Dangote Refinery premises in Lagos.

Corporal Innocent Joseph and Lance Corporal Jacob Gani found themselves at the center of this investigation, which unfolded on April 14th, 2024.

Following a collaborative effort between military authorities and the refinery’s management, it was discovered that the two soldiers had reportedly deserted their assigned posts and were found in possession of armored cables without authorization.

Consequently, they were charged under section 57, sub-section (1) for “Failure to Perform Military Duties” and under section 114, sub-section (1) for “Other Civil Offenses” of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20, the Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

After undergoing a summary trial, during which they were given the opportunity to present their cases, both soldiers were found guilty of the charges brought against them. In accordance with military laws, they have been dismissed from the Nigerian Army with immediate effect and handed over to the appropriate authorities for further legal proceedings.

According to the army, this development underscored the military’s unwavering commitment to upholding integrity, discipline, and accountability within its ranks.

Spokesman, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu noted that the dismissal of Corporal Innocent Joseph and Lance Corporal Jacob Gani serves as a clear message of the NA’s zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct and criminality among its personnel.

While reaffirming its dedication to serving the nation with honor and dignity, the Nigerian Army called on the public to continue supporting efforts aimed at safeguarding national security and fostering peace and stability across the nation.