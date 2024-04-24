Bandits Kill Three, Kidnap Eight Others In Kaduna

Bandits have again killed at least three people and abducted eight others in a fresh attack on Hayan Habuja village of Kakangi ward in Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The latest attack comes just five days after 23 people were killed by bandits at Anguwan Danko community near Dogon Dawa district in the eastern part of Birnin-Gwari local government.

The police authorities and the Kaduna State government are yet to comment on the incident.

However, the Secretary-General of Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressive Union (BEPU) Abdurrashid Abarshi told Channels Television that the bandits attacked the village at about 3PM on Tuesday, after they had camped at a nearby spot on Monday night to perfect their operation.

He said that two persons were shot dead on the spot while four others were taken away by the bandits.

He explained that the bandits on their way out of Hayan Habuja village, killed another villager who was fetching firewood and also abducted four other persons.

Following the escalating attacks in the area, the Birnin-Gwari progressives union in a statement, therefore, called on the relevant authorities to intensify and promptly execute measures to quell the lingering security threat.

The union also noted that the people of Birnin-Gwari are languishing in fear, underscoring the critical need for a bolstered security measures to reinstate peace and stability in the area.