Another Wike Loyalist Rejects Redeployment, Exits Fubara’s Cabinet

Hours after the resignation of Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Zacchaeus Adangor, another commissioner in the oil-rich South-South state, Isaac Kamalu, has exited the cabinet of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

Like Adangor, Kamalu, in a letter to the Secretary to the Rivers State Government, Tammy Danagogo, on Wednesday, rejected his redeployment from the Finance Ministry to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment.

Kamalu cited absence of peace in Rivers State despite the peace pact by President Bola Tinubu last December. He said it was impossible for him to give his best in an atmosphere of rancour.

The governor had on Tuesday implemented a minor cabinet reshuffle in the state and moved Adangor to the Ministry of Special Duties (Governor’s Office) while Kamalu was moved to the Ministry of Employment Generation and Economic Empowerment.

The Rivers State Government did not provide a reason for their redeployment.

Both commissioners, who are loyalists of ex-governor Nyesom Wike, had previously resigned from their positions last December in the heat of the political crisis in the state and the rift between Fubara and his predecessor who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). However, they were reinstated as part of the peace agreement initiated by the President Bola Tinubu.