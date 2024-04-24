Multichoice Announces Fresh Increase In Prices Of DSTV, GOtv Packages

Multichoice, a major satellite television service in Sub-Saharan Africa, has announced an increase in prices on the DSTV and GOtv packages.

In a statement titled ‘Price Adjustment on DStv and GOtv Packages’, signed by its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, sent to its customers on Wednesday, said the increase was necessitated by the rise in the cost of business operations.

According to the statement, the increment would take effect on May 1, 2024.

“We understand the impact this change may have on you – our valued customer, but the rise in the cost of business operations, has led us to make this difficult decision,” the statement said.

The Premium package on DSTV which used to cost N29,500, would now go for N37,000, while the Compact Plus which currently goes for N19,800, has been increased to N25,000.

See full list of price changes below:

DStv Package Old Price New Price (monthly) Premium 29,500 37,000 Compact Plus 19,800 25,000 Compact 12,500 15,700 Confam 7,400 9,300 Yanga 4,200 5,100 Padi 2,950 3,600 HDPVR Access Service 4,000 5,000 Access Fees 4,000 5,000 XtraView 4,000 5,000