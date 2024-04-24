×

Multichoice Announces Fresh Increase In Prices Of DSTV, GOtv Packages

The increment would take effect on May 1, 2024.

By Opeoluwani Akintayo
Updated April 24, 2024
Multichoice Logo

 

Multichoice, a major satellite television service in Sub-Saharan Africa, has announced an increase in prices on the DSTV and GOtv packages.

In a statement titled ‘Price Adjustment on DStv and GOtv Packages’, signed by its Chief Executive Officer, John Ugbe, sent to its customers on Wednesday, said the increase was necessitated by the rise in the cost of business operations.

According to the statement, the increment would take effect on May 1, 2024.

“We understand the impact this change may have on you – our valued customer, but the rise in the cost of business operations, has led us to make this difficult decision.

The Premium package on DSTV which used to cost N29,500, would now go for N37,000, while the Compact Plus which currently goes for N19,800, has been increased to N25,000.

See full list of price changes below:

 

DStv Package Old Price New Price (monthly)
Premium 29,500 37,000
Compact Plus 19,800 25,000
Compact 12,500 15,700
Confam 7,400 9,300
Yanga 4,200 5,100
Padi 2,950 3,600
HDPVR Access Service 4,000 5,000
Access Fees 4,000 5,000
XtraView 4,000 5,000

 

 

GOtv Package Old Price New Price (monthly)
Supa+ 12,500 15,700
Supa 7,600 9,600
Max 5,700 7,200
Jolli 3,950 4,850
Jinja 2,700 3,300
Smallie 1,300 1,575

