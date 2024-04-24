NBC To Consider Review Of 2.5% Gross Revenue Remittance On Broadcast Stations

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) says it will consider the review of the 2.5% gross revenue remittance imposed on broadcast stations in Nigeria by the commission.

While speaking during a meeting with key stakeholders of broadcasting stations in Nigeria, the newly appointed Director General of the commission, Charles Ebuebu, explained that this move is to meet emerging economic challenges in the country.

He also said that the NBC management will review the NBC code in totality while assuring stakeholders present that the new management on board is committed to the welfare and interests of all broadcast stations in Nigeria.

Speaking further, the DG frowned at the court ruling in January 2024, which stopped the NBC from imposing sanctions and fines on broadcast stations and described it an anomaly.

He stated that while the commission is appealing the court ruling, it remains steadfast in its mandate.

The DG enlisted formulation of comprehensive policies that support the growth of broadcast stations as well as promotion of communication and dialogue as some of the core values of his administration.

READ ALSO: Court Stops NBC From Imposing Fines On Broadcast Stations

In January, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia of the Federal High Court Abuja nullified the power of the NBC to impose fines on broadcast stations for alleged breaches of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

Delivering Judgement in a suit instituted by the Media Rights Agenda (MRA) against the NBC, following the Commission’s imposition of fines of N5 million each on a television station and three pay TV platforms in 2022, for allegedly undermining Nigeria’s national security by broadcasting documentaries on banditry in Nigeria, Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia held that the NBC, being not a court of law, acted above its powers by imposing such fines.

The Judge declared null and void the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code authorizing the NBC to impose fines on broadcast stations for alleged breaches of the Code as it ruled that administrative and regulatory bodies could not exercise judicial powers.

The NBC had since appealed the judgement stopping it from imposing fines on broadcast stations at the Court of Appeal.