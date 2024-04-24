Ondo PDP Guber Primary: Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Ewhrudjakpo Heads Committee

The Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Primary Election, scheduled for the 25th April, 2024, will be conducted by a 7-man Primary Election Committee, headed by Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

A statement by the State Publicity Secretary, PDP, Ondo State, Kennedy Peretei, on Wednesday, said seven aspirants have been cleared by the Senator Sam-Egwu-screening committee, to participate in the primary election.

A total of 627 delegates from the 18 Local Government Areas of the state are expected to elect the standard bearer of the party for the November 16, 2024 governorship election.

“All those who are not delegates or have no business at the venue are advised to keep a reasonable distance from the arena,” the statement warned.

The development comes after the sitting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa won the Ondo All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election.

The Chairman of the election committee and the Governor of Kogi State, Usman Ododo, declared him the winner of the exercise in the early hours of Monday.

”I can confirm that the direct mode of primary election adopted in the 2024 Ondo state governorship primary elections held in all 203 electoral wards in all the 18 LGAs in Ondo state,” Ododo said while announcing the governor as the winner of the election.

The governor coasted to victory in 16 of the 18 local government areas.

Aiyedatiwa amassed 48,569 votes in the primary to beat his closest rival Mayowa Akinfolarin who polled 15,343 votes in the election. Olusola Oke’s 14,865 votes got him the third position. The governor lost Ilaje LGA to third-placed Oke.