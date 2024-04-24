Peter Obi Calls On Government At All Levels To Cut Waste

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has called on government at all levels to cut waste and channel the funds to pulling people out of poverty.

Obi, who was addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, said that this could be achieved by tackling challenges in education and health sectors.

The former governor of Anambra State also appealed to wealthy Nigerians to join him in providing water and sanitation, among other amenities to Nigerians.

According to him, the appeal to provide water to Nigerians in lack of water is what led him to sinking ten boreholes in the North with the intention of adding another ten.

He also donated ten million naira to an Almajiri school and intends to donate same to two more schools.

The ex-Governor noted that it is imperative to solve the challenges of the present but more critical to plan for the future.

He suggested that Quranic education can go side by side with western education in the same classroom.

Following his press briefing with a post on his X handle, Obi reiterated his call for investment in the health sector with the training and encouragement of health practitioners.

“Health remains a critical contributor to national development and one of the critical measures of the human development index. I have continued to encourage investments in the human infrastructure of the health sector, which is the training and encouragement of healthcare professionals.

“By investing in the training of more health workers, we will build a strong health sector, effectively contributing to our human and national development. I encourage the governments, donor agencies and other well-meaning Nigerians, to join in this noble cause of supporting the training of more nurses and healthcare professionals for the ultimate development of the country.

“Building a very functional health sector remains critical in our journey to New Nigeria which I insist is possible and imminent,” he wrote.

Earlier on Tuesday, Obi in a post on his X account urged fellow leaders to join him in ensuring the elimination of “the scourge of out-of-school children and empower quality education for all.

“Together, let us champion the potential of every learner and pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future for all.”