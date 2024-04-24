Rivers Politics: Appeal Court Reserves Judgment in Controversial Case Against President Tinubu, Others

In a significant development in Rivers State politics, the Court of Appeal in Port Harcourt, has deferred its decision in a case pitting Sara Igbe and others against President Bola Tinubu, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Martin Amaewhule, Rivers State House of Assembly, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The court reserved its judgement following thorough arguments from both parties.

Represented by counsel Wilcox Abereton, SAN, the appellants pushed for the case to be reassigned to a different judge, citing unfair treatment by the trial judge.

However, counsel for the fourth defendant, K.C. Njemanze, maintained that the trial court’s decision to strike out the case was justifiable.

Speaking to reporters after the court session, the counsel to the appellant, reiterated the strength of their case. They emphasised the injustice of the lower court’s decision, especially as some defendants had not been properly served with court summons before the case was struck out.

At the heart of the matter was the interpretation of Section 109 of the Constitution.

Sara Igbe and other Rivers elders, argued that lawmakers under Martin Amaewhule’s leadership should have vacated their seats upon defecting from the PDP to the APC.