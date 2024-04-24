Sokoto Gov Sacks 15 District Heads For Aiding Insecurity, Land Racketeering

The Governor of Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu, has removed 15 traditional rulers from their positions following the recommendation of a committee he constituted to investigate various allegations levelled against them.

The traditional rulers were sacked after the committee found them culpable for the various offences they were investigated for.

The Press Secretary to Sokoto State Governor, Malam Abubakar Bawa, told newsmen that the relieved traditional rulers were sacked for offences such as insubordination, aiding the activities of banditry, land racketeering and converting public property for private use.

Those affected include the district heads of Ungwan Lalle, Yabo, Giyawa, Dogon Daji, Wamakko, Tulluwa, Illela, Kebbe and Alkammu.

The governor also approved the recommendation of the committee to drop six district heads whose appointments processes were termed haphazard and un-procedural.

This includes the district heads of Tambuwal, Tangaza, Gongonno, Yar Tsakuwa, Kalambaina and Toronkawa.

investigation should continue on the allegation levelled against the district heads of Isa, Kuchi Kilgori, and Gagi.

He also approved the transfer of the district heads of Binji and Sabon Birni to Bumkari and Gatawa respectively.

Seven traditional rulers were retained, and two others were asked to return to their former positions.

Sokoto state have a total of 86 district heads under the Sultanate Council with other title holders, members of the council piloting the traditional and religious affairs of the districts.