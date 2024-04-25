Body Of State Attorneys-General Elects Ben Odoh As Chairman

The Body of State Attorneys-General has elected the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Ebonyi State, Dr. Ben Uruchi Odoh, as its Chairman.

Odoh was elected at the meeting of the body which held on Thursday at the National Judicial Institute in Abuja.

The Attorney General of Kwara State, Senior Ibrahim, was elected as the secretary of the body while the Attorney General of Borno, Mrs. Hauwa Abubakar, was elected as Treasurer.

The new Chairman of the body, Odoh is widely admired in legal circles for being a staunch advocate for restorative justice and for spearheading initiatives that have reshaped the legal landscape of his state.

Under his leadership, Ebonyi State has witnessed a transformation in its approach to justice with the state establishing departments such as the Public Defender, the Department of Gender-Based Violence, and the Department of Citizens Mediation Centre.

Odoh’s leadership is expected to usher in a new era of collaboration and progress among the various states’ attorneys general, fostering an environment conducive to the advancement of legal frameworks that uphold the rights and dignity of all Nigerians.